John F. FERA
Of North Buffalo, entered into rest on September 2, 2020, at age 93. Loving son of the late Vittoria and Francesco Fera; dear brother of Anthony (late Diane) Fera and the late Margaret (Romolo) Citriniti; devoted uncle of Sergio Citriniti, Mario Citriniti, Victoria (Michael) Brennan, Maria Fera-Payssa and the late Susan Fera; cherished great-uncle of Eric Brennan, Melissa (Brad) Warner, Gabrielle Citriniti and Daniel Citriniti; adored great-great-uncle of William Brennan Warner. Services private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
