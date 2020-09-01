Love - John F.
Age 86, of S. Pasadena, FL, died peacefully on August 28, 2020, with family at his side. He was born in Buffalo, NY, and was a longtime resident of Clarence, NY. John was predeceased by his parents Myron and Margaret Love; as well as his siblings Jerry Love, Jim Love and Joanne Ihle. John leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Love; children Karen Wilson (Jim Wilson), Kelly Love (Tom Sims), and Kevin Love; brother-in-law Edward Domaracki (Lona); grandchildren John Michael Wilson, Kayleigh Wilson, Emily Wilson, Abigail Wilson, Joseph Wilson and Ian Michael Love. John will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and great uncle and for his commitment to public service. He was a volunteer fireman for 45 years and held leadership positions as president, board member, and commissioner. John served as Clarence town councilman for four consecutive terms and taught industrial arts for 32 years in the Clarence School system. A military honors funeral service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL. www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 1, 2020.