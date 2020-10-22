TEDESCO - John F.
October 20, 2020, age 90. Dearest husband of 70 years to Margaret C. (nee Bullinger) Tedesco; loving father of Michele C. Tedesco and the late Michael J. (Sharon) Tedesco, Sr.; cherished grandfather of Donna M. (John) Crosta, John M. Tedesco, Julie L. (Scott) Angello-McFadden, David C. Tedesco and the late Michael John Tedesco, Jr.; adored great-grandfather of Joshua, Christopher, Haley, Matthew, Jacob, Alissa, Coral, Ariella and the late Austin; caring brother of Rose (late Victor) Tomasulo and predeceased by the late Joseph Tedesco and Mary (late Jesse) Harmon; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday from Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main Street, Williamsville at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. John was a retired Lieutenant of the Buffalo Fire Department. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.