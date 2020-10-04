FALIERO - John
Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Jennifer L. (nee Lambert) Faliero; devoted father of Renee (Michael) Knight, Nicholas Faliero; step-father of Tiffany Fabiano, Marc Jr. (Nicole) Nicometi, and Christina (Joseph) Mills; cherished grandfather of Natalya, Celina, Steven, Gianna, Enzo, Alexis, and Stella; great-grandfather of Christian; loving son of the late Marino and Laura Faliero; dear brother of Marino Jr. (late Mary) Faliero, the late Shirley Fuller and the late Salvatore (late Maryann) Faliero; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday, from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Andrew Church, 34 Francis Ave., Sloan, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com