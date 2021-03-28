To Mr. and Mrs. Fischer, John´s family, and friends- I am so deeply sorry for your loss. I remember John as having a booming personality and leaving a lasting impression on anyone he met. He was quick-witted, and funny is an understatement. To this day, I repeat to my daughter funny things he said when we were kids. I have countless memories of all our years in South Buffalo, which actually began in the nursery at Mercy Hospital as I was born three days after John and my mom told me as a young kid that our stays there had overlapped. Despite the years having passed, I had always hoped to one day reconnect at a St. Martin´s reunion. John will remain a treasured memory of my youth, and I wish the entire Fischer family love and support.

Tricia Fitzgerald Antonucci April 4, 2021