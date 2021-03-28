FISCHER - John P.
March 25, 2021. Soving son of Kathleen (nee Halliman) and Robert "Vers" Fischer; cherished brother of Robert (Julie), Christopher (Heidi) and Kevin Fischer; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Church, Tuesday at 11:15 AM. No prior visitation. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.