Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John P. FISCHER
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
657 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
FISCHER - John P.
March 25, 2021. Soving son of Kathleen (nee Halliman) and Robert "Vers" Fischer; cherished brother of Robert (Julie), Christopher (Heidi) and Kevin Fischer; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Church, Tuesday at 11:15 AM. No prior visitation. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
43 Entries
A true "good egg" and great guy.
Topher
March 23, 2022
Thinking of John today, on his birthday. Continued thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones.
Tricia Fitzgerald Antonucci
August 17, 2021
I just heard about this very sad news. To Kevin and the rest of the family , I am very sorry to hear of the passing of your son and brother. I will cherish so many great memories with John. My deepest sympathies to you all.
Kevin Cully
Friend
July 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of John. May God give you strength
Courtneys
April 13, 2021
Dear Fischer´s, I´m so sorry for the loss of your John. My Deepest Sympathy. Sincerely, Barb Kane
Barb Kane
April 7, 2021
To Mr. and Mrs. Fischer, John´s family, and friends- I am so deeply sorry for your loss. I remember John as having a booming personality and leaving a lasting impression on anyone he met. He was quick-witted, and funny is an understatement. To this day, I repeat to my daughter funny things he said when we were kids. I have countless memories of all our years in South Buffalo, which actually began in the nursery at Mercy Hospital as I was born three days after John and my mom told me as a young kid that our stays there had overlapped. Despite the years having passed, I had always hoped to one day reconnect at a St. Martin´s reunion. John will remain a treasured memory of my youth, and I wish the entire Fischer family love and support.
Tricia Fitzgerald Antonucci
April 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I´m sending prayers to all.
Julie Leatherbarrow
April 3, 2021
Kathy & Verse, Words are so inadequate. We are so sorry for your loss and can only trust that you will find the strength of faith to endure. You are in our prayers. May he rest in piece.
PAT & DENNY PERRY
April 2, 2021
Our family is saddened by John´s passing. May you all know your in our thoughts and prayers. Frank, Karen, Kimberly and Kevin.
Frank and Karen
March 31, 2021
I have such wonderful memories of John from both Elementary School and High School. He could ALWAYS make you laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Fischer family. RIP John.
Wendy Fullone Gorczyca
March 31, 2021
My condolences to the entire Fischer family. John was one of my oldest friends - from playing hockey together, grammar school and high school. I have so many funny memories of John. And some great memories of the family as well. John would share candy with me nearly every day in Biology. He´s a great soul.
Todd Pelow
March 31, 2021
Our prayers & thoughts are with you. Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved son.
Jeremiah & MaryAnn Hassett
March 31, 2021
Fisher family. I was so sad to hear about John. I enjoyed my time when we worked together. We became close friends and I will always cherish those memories. I will surely miss him. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kevin Lillis
March 30, 2021
I was greatly saddened to hear of the passing of your son. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and my prayers.
Bill Langdon
March 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Kathy, Vers and all the Fischer family on your tragic loss. Keeping you all in our prayers.
Bill & Joni Flanagan
March 30, 2021
My sincere and deepest sympathy to Kathy and Vers and the entire Fisher family. Love and peace to you all.
Chris McKeone
March 30, 2021
My heartfelt condolences on this tragic loss my prayers go out to you in this difficult time. I will forever cherish our memories Godspeed
Terry Shanahan jr.
March 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Fischer family on your loss. Love, Chuck and Mary
Chuck and Mary Hyland
March 30, 2021
To the Fischer Family, My deepest sympathies, thoughts, prayers and Love go out to all of You! John was a Wonderful Man who always happy, fun, and had a smile on his face! He always made me laugh. I am SO SORRY for your loss! We will miss John very much!
Maureen ONeill
March 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies. I've known John most of my life. He was a great friend to everyone who knew him.
Brian Milligan
March 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to your family to give you strength during this difficult time.
Mike &Rory Kwietniak
March 29, 2021
To the Fisher family, so sorry for your loss. You and John are in my prayers.
Christopher Joyce
March 29, 2021
Condolences to the entire Fischer Gang -We were So saddened to hear of John´s passing, he was taken from you much too soon! Sending prayers to you all for peace & healing - ~Gene & Sheila Allman
Sheila Allman
March 29, 2021
Mr. and Mrs. Fischer and family...I am so very sorry for your terrible loss. I have found memories of John from St. Martin´s, even though he was a year behind me. He was a nice kid...as are all your boys. You are in my prayers...you have been since I heard about the accident. Take refuge that he is with our Heavenly Father. Prayers for peace and strength. Sincerely, Ellen Murphy Korenko.
Ellen Murphy Korenko
March 29, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about John´s passing. Condolences to the Fischer family. I remember John as caring and a great friend of mine. John will be missed.
Danny kim
March 29, 2021
Kathy, Verse, my extended Fischer family. My prayers to all of you. John was another brother to me. I love you all. My condolences to you. Fly high John
Janice Acquilano
March 29, 2021
We Share your grief and pain. Relish in your happy memories of John. Know that God is holding you and your family close to his heart. Peace and love. Bob & Thomasine & Family
Bob and Thomasine Quinn
March 29, 2021
Fischer Family, My condolences on the tragic loss of John. He was a great guy and very well liked. RIP John, Mark (Catz) Catanzaro
Mark Catanzaro
March 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathies on your loss are prayers are with you
Neil and Ellen Keane
March 29, 2021
Kathy & Vers, So very sorry for the loss of your son John. We are thinking about the both of you. Sending prayers and hugs to you and your family.
Ray & Kate Krug
March 29, 2021
Dear Fischer Family, Please accept my deepest sympathy. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jeffrey Baker
March 29, 2021
Condolences and Prayers to the Fischer family in this time of sorrow!
Tom & Rosemary Wilczak
March 29, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go to. You in your time of such sorrow. May God give you strength to carry this burden and keep you strong for your family.
Joe Mullen Family
March 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.
William B Kraft
March 28, 2021
Kathy and Vers so sorry for you loss keeping you and your family in my prayers
Amy Skrzypek
March 28, 2021
Kathy and Bob, I am so very sorry to hear of the loss of John. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeff Tupis
March 28, 2021
"Vers" and Kathy, My heart is breaking for both of you and your family. Sending hugs and prayers to all
Margaret Keane
March 28, 2021
I knew John while he was living in Virginia. Never saw him without a smile when he said hello.
Dennis Hayden
March 28, 2021
John will always live within me. I'm devastated by his loss. I'm praying for my friends the Fischers. God bless Kevin, Chris, Bob, and your parents. Robert 'Mac' McDonald
Robert McDonald
March 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy over your loss of John. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace John
Jim and Charlene Scherer
March 28, 2021
Words can not express how truly saddened we are by the loss of John. May you find comfort in his memories. God keep you in his arms during this difficult time Our heartfelt condolences. Terry and Joan Shanahan
Joan and Terry Shanahan
March 28, 2021
Vers/Kathy...so sorry...God speed...we are praying for you guys... Terry & Joan...
Shanahan's
March 28, 2021
Dear Kathy & Vers, Our Deepest Condolences to you and your family at this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Diane & Bob Jones
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 43 of 43 results