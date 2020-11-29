HOROHOE - John G. "Jack"
Of Kenmore, November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Bonita "Bonnie" (nee Castellani) Horohoe; dear father of Lisa (William) Henderson, John (Sarah) Horohoe and Beth Ann (Kevin) Haseley; loving grandfather of Ashley, Jaclyn, Joshua, Cole and Owen; brother of William (Patricia) Horohoe, Dr. James (Cheryl) Horohoe, Carol (Salvatore) Territo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements and a private family visitation at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. at Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions apply. Jack is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves, a retired Realtor of 50 years, active in local stage theater productions and currently was the radio voice of "Midday Coffee" on WEBR. Memorial contributions may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital N.I.C.U., 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203 are preferred. A video link of the Wednesday Funeral Mass and online condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.