John G. ORDONG
ORDONG - John G.
September 5, 2020. Husband of the late Theresa; loving dad of Pattie Ordong; dear friend of the Lovell Family. Friends may call Wednesday, 3-7 PM at the Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, at 10 AM. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
