YOUNG - John G. "Jack"
November 30, 2020 at age 88; beloved husband of Elaine R. (nee Miller) Young; dear father of Patrick (Andrea Kulniszewski) Young, Shawn (Schatze) Young and Katherine (Curt) Gracie; loving grandfather of Megan (William) Henderson, Jessica (Jesse Ishmael) Young, Brenna Young and Madeline Iozzia; great-grandfather of Mason; brother of Richard Young and the late Robert Young; There will be no prior visitation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment will be held at a later date. John was a Naval Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.