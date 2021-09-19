GAMBON - John, Phd

September 7, 2021, age 90, of Suwanee, GA, formerly of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of 66 years to Mary (nee Donovan) Gambon; loving father to John (Carolyn) Gambon, Paul (Leslie) Gambon, Philip (Julie) Gambon, Amy (Jim) Lickfeld, and Jill (John) Roberge. He was also a grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of two; all of whom will dearly miss him. John was a veteran of the US Army where he served with the Intelligence Division and in the Signal Corps. John received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and his PhD in Psychology from the University of Buffalo. John worked as a psychologist for the North Tonawanda School District, and Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital. He was an assistant professor at SUNY College at Buffalo, after which he entered into private practice in Williamsville and retired after 20 years from Baker Victory Services. John was a devoted husband and father who will be remembered for his intelligence, wit, sense of humor, love of reading, cribbage, crossword puzzles, tennis and golf. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.