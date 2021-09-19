Menu
John GAMBON Ph.D.
GAMBON - John, Phd
September 7, 2021, age 90, of Suwanee, GA, formerly of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of 66 years to Mary (nee Donovan) Gambon; loving father to John (Carolyn) Gambon, Paul (Leslie) Gambon, Philip (Julie) Gambon, Amy (Jim) Lickfeld, and Jill (John) Roberge. He was also a grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of two; all of whom will dearly miss him. John was a veteran of the US Army where he served with the Intelligence Division and in the Signal Corps. John received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and his PhD in Psychology from the University of Buffalo. John worked as a psychologist for the North Tonawanda School District, and Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital. He was an assistant professor at SUNY College at Buffalo, after which he entered into private practice in Williamsville and retired after 20 years from Baker Victory Services. John was a devoted husband and father who will be remembered for his intelligence, wit, sense of humor, love of reading, cribbage, crossword puzzles, tennis and golf. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
Amy, Saddened to hear of the loss of your father. What a full and inspired life he lived! May you and your family find peace as you live on in his spirit. May he Rest In Peace.
Stan Grabowski
Friend
September 22, 2021
Mary and family, So sorry for your loss. John was a dear friend and mentor! I enjoyed working with him. He taught me so much! The world has lost a wonderful man.
Nancy Pankow
September 20, 2021
AMY , my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
ELAINE LYDON
Other
September 19, 2021
