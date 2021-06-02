GANEY - John Rick
John Rick Ganey passed away peacefully at home in Osterville, MA on April 24, 2021. He was 90 years old. Born in 1930 in Buffalo, NY, John was the fourth of ten children of George and Marie Ganey. He graduated from Canisius High School in 1948 and attended Canisius College for a year. John valued the foundation of his Jesuit education for the rest of his life. He was a proud native of Buffalo and shared many stories of his childhood with his grandchildren while forever rooting for his Buffalo Bills. John received his congressional appointment to the US Naval Academy from New York. He graduated in 1955 as a member of the 19th company and shortly thereafter married his wife Phyllis. He then he served on the USS Johnston and USS Dupont. Subsequently he qualified as a submarine officer and served on the USS Corsair and USS Cavalla. John resigned his Naval commission in 1963. He served in the Naval Reserve for over 25 years, achieving the rank of Captain. After leaving the Navy in 1963, John began a career with Kodak in Rochester, NY. He and Phyllis retired to Cape Cod in 1994, happiest as always by the water. John was a social man who cherished his many friendships, young and old. He especially treasured the relationships he made with his Naval classmates and enjoyed attending class reunions. Upon retirement, he participated actively in his community, volunteering with the local police department and the Red Cross. John was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Centerville, MA. He served in the marriage and funeral ministries, the GIFT program and most happily, celebrated family weddings and baptisms there over the years. John is survived by his wife Phyllis, also of Buffalo, NY; his four children, Timothy (Elizabeth), Mary Elizabeth Burke (Michael), Michael (Patricia), and Kathleen Mott (Peter); sisters Susan Miller and Judy Charters, and brothers Joseph (Peggy) and Michael (Toni). He was predeceased by his parents, brothers George, Charles, and Thomas, and sisters Phyllis and Joan. Affectionately known as Papa John, Grandpa and JR, John also leaves behind 13 adoring grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for the twinkle in his sky-blue eyes, his honesty, integrity and discipline, his infectious smile, his intellectual curiosity, and his deep lifelong faith in God. John touched many lives and was greatly loved by his family and those who knew him. A Memorial Service at our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Centerville, MA will be held at 11:00 AM, on June 26, 2021. Inurnment will follow at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD at 9:00 AM, on July 7, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of CHAPMAN FUNERALS & CREMATIONS, John-Lawrence Chapel, 3778 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills, MA 02648. For online guestbook please visit, www.chapmanfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.