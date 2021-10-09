GANSCHOW - John David
Age 62, of Clarence Center, entered into rest October 6, 2021, after a brief illness. John was serving as an Elder at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda. He was a former employee of Towlson Plumbing and had also worked for Reliable Propane. John enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Beloved husband of Amy (nee Michenzi) Ganschow. Dear father of Angella (Richard) George and Gavin Ganschow. Son of Ora (nee Hartwig) Ganschow and the late Arthur "Bud" Ganschow. John is survived by five brothers and one sister, Paul (Bonnie), Nancy (Gary) Dieterle, James (Lois), Thomas (Cyndy), Mark (Michele) and David (Dorothy). Papa of Nathan and Gianna. Uncle of Many nieces and nephews Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Tuesday from 1-4 and 6-9 PM, and on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at a date and time to be announced. If so desired memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or The Leukemia Foundation in memory of his father Arthur Ganschow. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.