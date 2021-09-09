Menu
John J. GETZ
GETZ - John J.
September 7, 2021, at the age of 63. Husband of the late Kathleen (nee Frankiewicz); dear father of Brett (Bridget) Getz; son of the late James and Shirley Getz; brother of Karen (Tim) McGrady and Barbara; uncle of Aaron, Mitchel, Danielle and the late Matthew. A service will take place Saturday, 11AM at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, 6200 Broadway, Lancaster. Please assemble at the cemetery chapel. No prior visitation. John was a member of St. Lawrence Church where he was a Bingo worker and was an avid bowler and Buffalo sports fan. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Adalbert's Cemetery
6200 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Karen, Prayers and sympathy to you and your family during this most difficult time.
Darlene Humphrey
Other
September 11, 2021
My condolences.
Dan Rowen
September 10, 2021
I am so sorry for. Your loss knew john from bingo at st Lawrence he was a nice person friendly person
Charlotte Blechner
Friend
September 10, 2021
Karen, Sorry to read about your brother John´s passing. May God Bless him!
Richard Walton
September 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. After having known and working with John for 30+ years, I learned that deep inside of him was a truly good soul. He deserved better than life's struggles would allow. I truly hope that he is in rest and peace. May God have mercy on his soul. Dennis Richards
dennis richards
Work
September 9, 2021
Barb and karen my prayers are with the both of yous so sorry to hear this...
Kathleen Grzybek
Friend
September 9, 2021
