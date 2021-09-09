GETZ - John J.
September 7, 2021, at the age of 63. Husband of the late Kathleen (nee Frankiewicz); dear father of Brett (Bridget) Getz; son of the late James and Shirley Getz; brother of Karen (Tim) McGrady and Barbara; uncle of Aaron, Mitchel, Danielle and the late Matthew. A service will take place Saturday, 11AM at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, 6200 Broadway, Lancaster. Please assemble at the cemetery chapel. No prior visitation. John was a member of St. Lawrence Church where he was a Bingo worker and was an avid bowler and Buffalo sports fan. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.