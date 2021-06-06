Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John M. GODWIN
FUNERAL HOME
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
1075 Ridge Road
Lackawanna, NY
GODWIN - John M.
Of South Buffalo, died peacefully June 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 70. Beloved husband of 42 years of Deborah L. (Ransbury); loving father of John M. Jr. (Maureen), Catherine E. (Jeffrey)Viggato and Meghan M. Godwin; devoted grandfather of Charles, Lilly, and Baby Boy Godwin; beloved brother to many siblings and Uncle to many nieces and nephews; son-in-law of Norine (late Frank) Ransbury. Visitation Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Current Covid-19 Protocol will be followed. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish, Saint Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. John's sense of humor, infectious laugh, eagerness to help his family and friends, and heart of gold will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in John's memory. Share condolences online at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Jun
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
1075 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Jun
10
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish; St. Ambrose Worship Site
65 Ridgewood Road, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We were so sorry to hear about Uncle John. He was such a great person. I remember how he would pick me up from downtown every day when I worked at Gold Dome Bank. Prayers and thoughts Love Patty & Georges
Patty and Georges Aboukhaled
Family
June 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to Godwin Families, sorry for your lost. Good neighbor to talk to, he always had smile on him. Love his golf. May John R.I.P. Will be miss by ALL.
Shawn Kane (neighbor)
Friend
June 6, 2021
I knew John since we were 8-9 years old!! He was a nice kid nd a great golfing partner!! We spent many summer days playing golf or looking for golf balls at Caz!! Peace be with him!!
Jerry mozingo
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results