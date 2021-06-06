GODWIN - John M.
Of South Buffalo, died peacefully June 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 70. Beloved husband of 42 years of Deborah L. (Ransbury); loving father of John M. Jr. (Maureen), Catherine E. (Jeffrey)Viggato and Meghan M. Godwin; devoted grandfather of Charles, Lilly, and Baby Boy Godwin; beloved brother to many siblings and Uncle to many nieces and nephews; son-in-law of Norine (late Frank) Ransbury. Visitation Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Current Covid-19 Protocol will be followed. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish, Saint Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. John's sense of humor, infectious laugh, eagerness to help his family and friends, and heart of gold will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in John's memory. Share condolences online at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.