GOEDTEL - John Jr.
Of West Seneca, NY, March 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ethel G. (Forsyth) Goedtel; dearest father of Kathleene (late Glenn) O'Shei, John (Vanessa) Goedtel, Mark (Barbara) Goedtel, Gerald (Kimberly) Goedtel, Cynthia (Joseph) Tutuska, Laurie Goedtel, and Michael (Annette) Goedtel; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Mr. Goedtel was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.