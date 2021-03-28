Menu
John GOEDTEL Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
GOEDTEL - John Jr.
Of West Seneca, NY, March 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Ethel G. (Forsyth) Goedtel; dearest father of Kathleene (late Glenn) O'Shei, John (Vanessa) Goedtel, Mark (Barbara) Goedtel, Gerald (Kimberly) Goedtel, Cynthia (Joseph) Tutuska, Laurie Goedtel, and Michael (Annette) Goedtel; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Mr. Goedtel was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Kathy and siblings, Todd and so we're do sorry to hear of your dad's passing. It's so very hard to loose a parent. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace with your mom.
Barbara Kinmartin Vogel
March 31, 2021
Fair Seas and Following Winds. Semper Fi !
David Wolgast
March 28, 2021
