John C. GOETZ Jr.
1941 - 2022
GOETZ - John C., Jr.
Passed away January 2, 2022. Born February 20, 1941 in Buffalo son of Martha (Bielmier) and John Goetz, Sr. He attended All Saints School, St. John's School, and graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Class of 1958. John attended several banking schools and started his banking career at Liberty Bank in 1960 as a teller. He relocated to the Main & Court branch where he was the Liberty Bank Head Teller and was promoted to supervisor of three departments (Commercial Bookkeeping, Thrifti Checks, and Analysis Dept.). John was then promoted to Assistant Vice President and transferred to Branch Division, working through various bank acquisitions, including Goldome and Fleet Bank, before retiring in 1993. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Thrall Goetz whom he married in 1996; his children John III, Teresa Suhoza, Karen Green, and Kenneth; grandchildren Haley, Zachary, and Dominic Suhoza, and Berlyn and Maxim Thrall. Relatives and friends may call Monday, April 11th from 4-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 12th at 10:30 AM in Christ Episcopal Church, 7145 Fieldcrest Dr., Lockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends and loved ones consider making a donation to their local food bank. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY
Apr
12
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
7145 Fieldcrest Dr, Lockport, NY
