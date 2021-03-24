Menu
John P. GRIMALDI M.D.
Grimaldi - John P., MD
March 18, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Eileen F. Grimaldi (nee Murphy); loving father of Michael (Anne) Grimaldi, Dr. Thomas (Dr. Miriam) Grimaldi, Christopher Grimaldi, Maria Grimaldi, James Grimaldi, and Ann Grimaldi; caring grandfather of Brian Phillips Jr., Melissa Phillips, Dr. Eric Grimaldi, Kevin Grimaldi, Jocelyn Grimaldi, and Sarah, Jacob, Akiva, Hadassah, Tzipporah, Moshe, Itamar, Meirav, Emmunah, and Dov Grimaldi; doting great-grandfather of Layla Belle Starr; predeceased by loving siblings Rose (Joseph) Boniferro, Ida (James) Krause, Helena (Sol) Horowitz, Gennero (Gloria) Grimaldi, Frank (June) Grimaldi, and Adolpho (Terry) Grimaldi; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday 4-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, (716)674-5776. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Night People or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Condolences and donations can be made online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We rejoice that John has gone to his reward. He was such a nice man. We have happy memories of meeting him at Larry and Kathy's home. I'm her sister. May you always continue to feel his love as he experiences eternal Love. Hugs from us both.
Charlie and Marge Sheffieck
March 28, 2021
Our most sincere condolences to Eileen and all the family. John was a dear friend.
Alfredo/Theresa Favorito
March 25, 2021
Mike and Anne and family, sorry to hear of your dear Dad and Papa, thinking of your mom and all your family.
Pamela and Fred Lampman
March 25, 2021
Dear Grimaldi family. We´re sharing in your sorrow and rejoicing in the joy of knowing and loving John. His presence on this earth was a gift that kept giving. His glorious laughter will ring in our hearts forever.
Judy and Paul Petrocy
March 25, 2021
I love you papa
Melissa
March 24, 2021
Dearest Eileen and family, our deep sympathy to you all on the death of this wonderful human being. Each summer, when we went to Mount Saviour Monastery with the group, we were always treated to great knowledge, and humor, from John. What a special servant of God he was to all who knew him. Sending prayers.
Tom and Lindy Redmond
March 24, 2021
Rest in peace my friend John. Deepest sympathies to Eileen and family.
Pat Bausone
March 24, 2021
Mike, we want to send our deepest sympathy to You your Mom and your entire family on the loss of your Father. We will keep all of you in our prayers.
Duffy Mary Oconnor
March 24, 2021
Rest in Peace John with love to the Grimaldi Family from the Burney family
Jay Burney
March 24, 2021
Uncle Johnny will forever be in our hearts
Lori Boniferro McFall
March 24, 2021
