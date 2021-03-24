Grimaldi - John P., MD
March 18, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Eileen F. Grimaldi (nee Murphy); loving father of Michael (Anne) Grimaldi, Dr. Thomas (Dr. Miriam) Grimaldi, Christopher Grimaldi, Maria Grimaldi, James Grimaldi, and Ann Grimaldi; caring grandfather of Brian Phillips Jr., Melissa Phillips, Dr. Eric Grimaldi, Kevin Grimaldi, Jocelyn Grimaldi, and Sarah, Jacob, Akiva, Hadassah, Tzipporah, Moshe, Itamar, Meirav, Emmunah, and Dov Grimaldi; doting great-grandfather of Layla Belle Starr; predeceased by loving siblings Rose (Joseph) Boniferro, Ida (James) Krause, Helena (Sol) Horowitz, Gennero (Gloria) Grimaldi, Frank (June) Grimaldi, and Adolpho (Terry) Grimaldi; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday 4-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, (716)674-5776. In keeping with the health and safety of friends and family, please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Night People or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Condolences and donations can be made online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.