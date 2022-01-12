GUARISCO - John M.
Of Lake View, NY, entered into rest January 10, 2022. Devoted father of John (Marilyn) Guarisco, Ken (Jacqueline) Guarisco, Noreen (Thomas) Frontera, David (Lisa) Guarisco and the late Kathleen (Charles) Westfall; cherished grandfather of Paul, Brooke, Charles, Dawn, Amanda, Alycia (Jon), Adam, Rachel, Kayla and also survived by great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Pietro and Mariana Guarisco. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., Snyder, on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.