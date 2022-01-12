Menu
John M. GUARISCO
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
GUARISCO - John M.
Of Lake View, NY, entered into rest January 10, 2022. Devoted father of John (Marilyn) Guarisco, Ken (Jacqueline) Guarisco, Noreen (Thomas) Frontera, David (Lisa) Guarisco and the late Kathleen (Charles) Westfall; cherished grandfather of Paul, Brooke, Charles, Dawn, Amanda, Alycia (Jon), Adam, Rachel, Kayla and also survived by great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Pietro and Mariana Guarisco. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., Snyder, on Thursday, from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Jan
13
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
Rest in peace.
Linda Notley
Friend
January 15, 2022
Uncle Johnny, big Johnny....family memories from Parkedge, Richmond, VA. and Bahama Lane with parents Joe and Dorothy. Fond memories of sharing pizza with our families, communion parties, and special celebrations with Aunt Helen. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family from Karen, Jim, and Jack
Karen Daily
Family
January 12, 2022
