John J. "Jack" HAETTICH
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
HAETTICH - John J. "Jack"
Passed away June 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Sheila (Williams) Haettich and former husband of the late MaryAnn (McCafferty) Haettich; dear father of Jeannie (Jim) Blidy, Julie (Rick) Schwallie and the late Sheila Haettich, Brian (Marie) Haettich, and Joann (Gary) Stotz; loving grandfather of Morgan, Emily, Kate, Jake, J.P., Luke, Molly, Nathan and Jack; brother of David (Ann) Haettich and the late Rita (Bill) Winspear, Colleen (Joe) Nolan and Jean (Don) Miller; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Monday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homecare and Hospice, Inc., 450 N. Main St., Warsaw, NY 14569. Jack retired from the Buffalo Fire Department as a lieutenant after 32 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Nash Council, IBEW Local 41 and Masonic Lodge #419 Arcade, NY. Please share your condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
1976 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Brian, Jeannie, Joann, Julie, and the rest. My deepest condolences for the loss of Dad. Much more I can say, but you know. My thoughts are with you.
Tommy Rieman
June 14, 2021
