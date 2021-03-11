HATTLER - John C. "Jack" Suddenly, March 6, 2021, at age 50. Beloved fiancé of Joy M. Bushen; devoted and loving father of Bradley John; much loved brother of Deborah J. (Michael) Ervolina, late Michele M. (Greg) Smith, B. Holly (late Randy) Swan and William J. (Roseann) Hattler; special uncle "like a brother" to Heather A. Metzger and Kelly L. Depczynski; also survived by many other relatives and dear friends. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to his son Bradley's Scholarship Fund, c/o Joy M. Bushen, 42 Willowlawn Pkwy., Cheektowaga, NY 14206.
Jack, even though we hadn't been in touch for years, you have always held a very special place in my life and my heart. I'm sad that I'll never hear your voice, nor see your face, again. You truly were one of the very best people I had the honor of knowing. My deepest, most heartfelt condolences to Joy, Bradley, Deb, Bill, Holly, Kelly & Heather, and Todd and Dave. I know your parents were there to meet you with open arms. Until we meet again Bug, Love you always.
April 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.