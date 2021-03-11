Jack, even though we hadn't been in touch for years, you have always held a very special place in my life and my heart. I'm sad that I'll never hear your voice, nor see your face, again. You truly were one of the very best people I had the honor of knowing. My deepest, most heartfelt condolences to Joy, Bradley, Deb, Bill, Holly, Kelly & Heather, and Todd and Dave. I know your parents were there to meet you with open arms. Until we meet again Bug, Love you always.

M April 9, 2021