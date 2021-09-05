HEINE - John E. "Jack"
February 25, 1931 - August 29, 2021. Passed peacefully after a long illness. Beloved husband of almost 60 years to the late Joan (Young) Heine; devoted father of Michele (Brad Harbison) Heine, Suzanne (Ron) Valtin, Andrea, John (Lisa) Heine and Joanne (Daryl) Bramer; cherished grandfather of Westin (Bianca Quintero) Harbison and Kendra Harbison, Amanda (Tom Tracey) and Jenny Valtin, Devin, Ryan and Luke Heine, Delaney Dorrion-Heine (Peter Pfentner), Elias and Ella Bramer; dear brother of late Donald (Joan) Heine, late Robert (late Lillian) Heine, late Richard (late Mary) Heine, late Paul (Sharon) Heine, and late Charles (late Antoinette) Heine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., (1 mile North of Maple Rd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, on Friday, at 10:30 AM. Jack was an alumni of Burgard Vocational High School ('48). Jack enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and served for two years. After entering the work world he attended the University of Buffalo ('62). He worked for Sierra Research for 30 years as well as a number of years at Bell Aerospace. Jack loved traveling throughout the world for work, visiting 89 countries. Jack was inducted into the Niagara Frontier Aviation and Space Hall of Fame in 1996. He was an avid football fan, holding season tickets for the Buffalo Bills for over 30 years and the UB Bulls for over 10 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the Niagara Aerospace Museum. Please share memories and condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2021.