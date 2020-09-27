SEEP - John Henry
September 21, 2020. Husband of the late Margaret C.; dear father of Ralph (Dottie), of Arnold, MD, Mark, of Williamsville, New York, Michael (Lisa) of Lake Charles, Gregory (Deborah), of Albany, NY and the late Frank M. Seep; grandfather of Jessica Seep Ekholm (Chris), Jeremy (Stephanie), Jacob, John, Susan, Matthew, Amy Seep Ernst (Cody), Kari, Lori and Joseph Seep; brother of the late Frank Wood and Ellen Wood James. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. John Graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Titusville, PA; Gannon College, Erie, PA; University of Detroit Mercy, Detroit MI with a BS in Chemical Engineering. He served in WWII, in the 81st Infantry Division; Asiatic-Pacific Theater earning multiple medals, commendations, stars, ribbons and Honorable Service. He worked 40 years, in Chemical Engineering, retiring from Occidental Chemical after 30 years, locations included Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Schenectady, New York and Luling, LA. John was a devoted husband and father noted for his kindness.