John Harvey HOFNER
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Laing Funeral Home Inc.
HOFNER - John Harvey
Age 78, died April 8, 2022. Son of late Bertha (Gonder) and John H. Hofner. Father of Michael, Melissa, Kimberly and Lisa. Grandfather of Max, Anthony, Katherine, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Maddison, Zoë and Haylee. Brother of Elizabeth, Beverly, Thomas, Deborah, Donald, Michael, Robert and Patricia.John enjoyed visiting with his buddies at The Shop. Visitation Monday from 4-8 PM at Laing Funeral Home 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM in the Evergreen Cemetery, Eden. Memorials may be made to Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY, 1280 Main St., Buffalo, NY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Laing Funeral Home Inc.
2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY
Apr
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
2870 E. Church St., Eden, NY
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
