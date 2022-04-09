HOFNER - John Harvey
Age 78, died April 8, 2022. Son of late Bertha (Gonder) and John H. Hofner. Father of Michael, Melissa, Kimberly and Lisa. Grandfather of Max, Anthony, Katherine, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Maddison, Zoë and Haylee. Brother of Elizabeth, Beverly, Thomas, Deborah, Donald, Michael, Robert and Patricia.John enjoyed visiting with his buddies at The Shop. Visitation Monday from 4-8 PM at Laing Funeral Home 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM in the Evergreen Cemetery, Eden. Memorials may be made to Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY, 1280 Main St., Buffalo, NY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.