HOYLER - John E. "Jack"Of Orchard Park, NY, December 20, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy (nee Morris); brother of Ronald (Jeanie), Lawrence and late Leonard, Jean and Richard Hoyler; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at 1 PM in Maplewood Cemetery, 8475 Boston State Road, Boston, NY. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com