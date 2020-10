CARNEY - John J., Esq.Of Amherst, entered into rest on October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Marino) Carney; devoted father of Honorable Patrick (Carrie) Carney, Mark S. Esq. (Honorable Mary G.) Carney, Richard B. (Leticia) Carney and the late John J. Carney III Esq.; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Lena), Catherine, Lauren, Miranda, John and Jackson; adored great-grandfather of Joseph, Michaela, Lucy and Frank; loving brother of Michael L. (Maureen) Carney and the late Jerome (Marilyn) Carney; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville on Monday, October 12 at 9:15 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com