CARNEY - John J., Esq.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Marino) Carney; devoted father of Honorable Patrick (Carrie) Carney, Mark S. Esq. (Honorable Mary G.) Carney, Richard B. (Leticia) Carney and the late John J. Carney III Esq.; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Lena), Catherine, Lauren, Miranda, John and Jackson; adored great-grandfather of Joseph, Michaela, Lucy and Frank; loving brother of Michael L. (Maureen) Carney and the late Jerome (Marilyn) Carney; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville on Monday, October 12 at 9:15 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.