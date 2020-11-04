BLAKE - John J. "Jack"

Of West Seneca, NY, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Julie (Pollutro) Blake; dear father of Jamie (Alexi) Fakhari and Jeffrey J. Blake; loving grandfather of McKenzie and Colin; son of the late Jacob and MaryAnn (Murphy) Blake; brother of Joan (late Gary) McAnulty, Colleen (late Ron) Opala, Tim (Lynn) and Danny Blake; son-in-law of Bernie and Dee Pollutro; brother-in-law of Bernie Pollutro; also survived by several nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, 3-7 PM, at the DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME, 873 Abbott Rd., S. Buffalo (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home) where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Jack was a life member, past commissioner, former board of directors, and a recipient of the Joe Doll Award with the Seneca Hose Volunteer Fire Company District #5. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.