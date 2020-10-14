BYRNE - John J.
Passed away peacefully under Hospice Care following a long illness on October 11, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 60 years to Mary (nee DiMarco) Byrne; loving father of Susan (Frank) Coccoluto, Mary (Joseph) Russo, Barbara (Eric) Osuch, John J. (Edith) Byrne Jr., and the late Walter F. Byrne; cherished grandfather of Lee, Kyle, Kevin, Ethan, Christopher, Emily, Lily, and Nathan; predeceased by brothers Walter, William, Richard, and David Byrne; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday, at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY, 14224. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made in John's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. John was a United States Army Veteran and retired after 33 years from National Fuel Gas Company. Please share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.