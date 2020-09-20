Menu
John J. DiPofi
DiPofi - John J.
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away September 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Niagara Falls on July 26, 1934, to the late Joseph and Josephine (Simone) DiPofi. John graduated from Niagara Falls High School and attended Niagara University. He was co-owner of Talarico-DiPofi Realty with his long time business partner, Sam Talarico. A long time member of Niagara Falls Country Club where he enjoyed golfing with his friends and family. John is survived by his wife of 61 years Janice S. (Boyle) DiPofi; children, Phil (Jodi) DiPofi, Daniel (Janet) DiPofi, Anne Marie (Michael) Guetta and David DiPofi; brother Felix V. (Becky) DiPofi; grandchildren Christina (Michael) Mastroianni, Marie (Robert) Cushman, Alex DiPofi, Ellen (Tim) Madsen, Andrea (Carson) Axtman Michael Guetta, Sarah (Marc) Gerevics, Colleen DiPofi and Phil DiPofi; great-grandchildren Adriana, Mason, Dominic, Ella, Leah, Jack, Vincent, and Rose. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Peter's RC Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY. Memorials in John's name may be made to Niagara Hospice House, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
