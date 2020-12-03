Menu
John J. HARTER
HARTER - John J.
December 1, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Dear son of the late Joseph and Helen Harter; beloved husband of Lynne (nee Murphy); loving father of Lisa (Carey) Galbreath, Melissa (Chuck) Williams, Christopher (Amanda), James, Colleen (Donald) Hoxsie and Daniel Harter; Poppop to 11 grandchildren; brother of Veronica (Peter) Strickland and William Harter; nephew of the late Lawrence and Georgiana Toole; dearest uncle, brother-in-law and cousin to many. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Saturday from 9 AM-12 Noon at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will follow at 12 Noon. All current health restrictions will be in place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.
