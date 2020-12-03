HARTER - John J.
December 1, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Dear son of the late Joseph and Helen Harter; beloved husband of Lynne (nee Murphy); loving father of Lisa (Carey) Galbreath, Melissa (Chuck) Williams, Christopher (Amanda), James, Colleen (Donald) Hoxsie and Daniel Harter; Poppop to 11 grandchildren; brother of Veronica (Peter) Strickland and William Harter; nephew of the late Lawrence and Georgiana Toole; dearest uncle, brother-in-law and cousin to many. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Saturday from 9 AM-12 Noon at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will follow at 12 Noon. All current health restrictions will be in place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.