Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John J. "Jack" KAMINSKA
KAMINSKA - John J., "Jack"
October 1, 2020 of Fairport, NY and Naples, FL, after a 13 year valiant fight.
Son of the late Robert and Irene (Grandits) Kaminska; husband of Nancy (Hambridge) Kaminska; adoring father of Jennifer (Christopher) Robinson, Jeffrey (Emily) Kaminska, and Jonathan (Claudia) Kaminska; dear "Pops" of James and Claire Robinson and the late Natalie and Juliet Kaminska; cherished brother of Robert (Donna), James (Lynn), Thomas (Christine), late William (late Eileen) Kaminska, Mary Anne (Gary) Brick and Michael (Jennifer) Kaminska. Jack had a fulfilling career with City Mattress and is a member of the Canisius High School and the University at Buffalo Sports Halls of Fame, as a two-sport athlete in baseball and hockey. The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, from 4 PM-8 PM, at FALVO FUNERAL HOME, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd, Webster, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 AM, at http://www.stjohnfairport.org/funeral-planning. Donations in his honor may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Falvo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.