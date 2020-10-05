KAMINSKA - John J., "Jack"
October 1, 2020 of Fairport, NY and Naples, FL, after a 13 year valiant fight.
Son of the late Robert and Irene (Grandits) Kaminska; husband of Nancy (Hambridge) Kaminska; adoring father of Jennifer (Christopher) Robinson, Jeffrey (Emily) Kaminska, and Jonathan (Claudia) Kaminska; dear "Pops" of James and Claire Robinson and the late Natalie and Juliet Kaminska; cherished brother of Robert (Donna), James (Lynn), Thomas (Christine), late William (late Eileen) Kaminska, Mary Anne (Gary) Brick and Michael (Jennifer) Kaminska. Jack had a fulfilling career with City Mattress and is a member of the Canisius High School and the University at Buffalo Sports Halls of Fame, as a two-sport athlete in baseball and hockey. The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, from 4 PM-8 PM, at FALVO FUNERAL HOME, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd, Webster, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 AM, at http://www.stjohnfairport.org/funeral-planning
. Donations in his honor may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.