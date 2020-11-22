KELLY - John J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 44 years of Dolores A. (nee Goetz) Kelly; devoted father of Kathleen (Scott) Glenn; loving grandfather of Keaton Glenn; loved one of David, Anne and Gregory; son of the late Thomas and Helena (nee Casey) Kelly. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated November 19 at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.