Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John J. KELLY
KELLY - John J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 44 years of Dolores A. (nee Goetz) Kelly; devoted father of Kathleen (Scott) Glenn; loving grandfather of Keaton Glenn; loved one of David, Anne and Gregory; son of the late Thomas and Helena (nee Casey) Kelly. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated November 19 at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.