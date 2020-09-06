KRYSINSKI - John J.
September 1, 2020, age 93. Husband of the late Theresa "Terry" (nee Andrzejewski); dearest partner of Annette Schroder; son of the late John and Clara; also survived by nieces, Audrey Drajem and Sharon Bayer and great-nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Wednesday, September 9, at 10:15 AM, face masks will be required. No prior visitation. John was a WWII Naval Veteran. Donations in John's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.