Of Lackawanna; entered into rest October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan C. (nee Zoyhofski) Matwijkow; devoted father of Judith Ann (Greg) Callahan and Joseph (Jennifer) Matwijkow, John, Jr. (Dory) Matwijkow, Catherine (Joe) Miller, and the late Mary and Veronica; cherished PaPa of Juliet and Luke; Grandpa John to nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; loving son of the late John and Estelle Matwijkow; dear brother of the late James (late Eileen) Matwijkow and the late Elaine Matwijkow and brother-in-law of Diana (late Thomas) Golombek and the late Joseph (Mary) Zohofski; also survived by nieces and nephews; friend of Bill W. and many others. No prior visitation. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady of Victory Basilica at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made in John's memory to the St. Jude Center, 760 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. John's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Seneca Manor Nursing Home. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
