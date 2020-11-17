PUCCIO - John J.
November 15, 2020, age 78. Beloved husband of 57 years to Jeanette A. "Toni" (nee Troidl) Puccio; devoted father of Christina Wood, Rose (Erin) O'Brien, Jamie (Anthony) Murty and the late John J. Puccio II; loving grandfather of Lindsey, Kyle (Jordan Ahrens), Anthony (Jenna), Nicholas (Nicole), Alexis, Mackenzie and Devon; adored great-grandfather of Mason, Nicholas Jr. and Noah; caring brother of Joseph (Caroline) Puccio, Diana Turner and Theresa (Frank) Nati; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 9:15-10:15 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where prayers will be offered at 10:15 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. John was a United States Army National Guard Veteran. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Justin Council where he was a Fourth Degree Knight, a former Faithful Navigator, and a member of the Color Corps. Please share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.