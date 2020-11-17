Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John J. PUCCIO
PUCCIO - John J.
November 15, 2020, age 78. Beloved husband of 57 years to Jeanette A. "Toni" (nee Troidl) Puccio; devoted father of Christina Wood, Rose (Erin) O'Brien, Jamie (Anthony) Murty and the late John J. Puccio II; loving grandfather of Lindsey, Kyle (Jordan Ahrens), Anthony (Jenna), Nicholas (Nicole), Alexis, Mackenzie and Devon; adored great-grandfather of Mason, Nicholas Jr. and Noah; caring brother of Joseph (Caroline) Puccio, Diana Turner and Theresa (Frank) Nati; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 9:15-10:15 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where prayers will be offered at 10:15 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. John was a United States Army National Guard Veteran. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Father Justin Council where he was a Fourth Degree Knight, a former Faithful Navigator, and a member of the Color Corps. Please share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.