REDIVIVO - John J. "Jack"

It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of our dear brother on October 21, 2020. He passed away at his home in Las Vegas, NV. John is the son of the late James Redivivo and the late Regina (Klein) Redivivo. John is survived by his brother Joseph (Claire) Redivivo, and sisters Serena Amoia, Christine Williams and the late Jack Williams. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Private interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.