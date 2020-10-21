WLOS - John J. "Deacon John"
Of Eden, NY went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on May 27, 1944, the son of the late John and Wanda (nee Wieczorek) Wlos. Beloved husband of 52 years of Susan (nee Knobloch) Wlos; loving father of Jacquelynn (Marc) Dombrowski and Joseph Wlos; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Jack and Julia Dombrowski; dear brother of the late Richard (Patricia) Wlos. John was a graduate of the Buffalo Diocesan Preparatory Seminary, followed by earning a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora, NY and then went onto Canisius College where he earned a Master's Degree in Education. He taught Social Studies, Latin, and Philosophy at Father Baker Victory High School in Lackawanna, NY and St. Mary's High School in Lancaster, NY, retiring in 2003. John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, he also was a dedicated, loyal member and deacon at SS Peter & Paul's R.C. Church in Hamburg, NY for many years. Friends may call at SS Peter & Paul R.C. Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4-7 PM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, at 10:30 AM. Please be mindful that Covid-19 restrictions apply. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SS Peter & Paul Parish, Outreach program. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.