JANAS - John T.
September 30, 2021, of Wheatfield. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (Kazimir) Janas; son of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (Stachewicz) Janas; dear brother of Richard (Frances) Janas; dear uncle of Mark (Mitzi) Janas and Tracy (David) Lowdermilk; brother-in-law of Thomas (the late Margaret) Kazimir; also survived by loving family and friends. The family is very grateful to Linda and Michael Malobecki, the homecare nurses, and Hospice for their loving care given to John during his illness. A visitation will be held on Saturday October 9, 2021 from 9-11 AM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, 14051, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM followed by a burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's name to Niagara Hospice or a cancer charity of your choice
. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.