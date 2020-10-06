HALL - John K.
Of Wheatfield, entered into rest peacefully at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 39 years to Joyce A. (nee Kashuba) Hall; devoted father of Jessica R. (Zachary) Jenkins and David W. (Katelyn) Hall; cherished grandfather of Andrew John Jenkins, Madison Joy Jenkins and Colton John Hall; loving son of the late Thomas and Baukje Hall and son-in-law of Rose and the late Francis Kashuba; dear brother of Louis (Christine) Hall, Eric (Karen) Hall, Tineke (Gregg Barnas) Hall, Christopher (Ronene Ando) Hall and Rachel (Jack) Barone and brother-in-law of Judy Deinhardt and Suzanne Kashuba; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.), on Friday, 2-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.