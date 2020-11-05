ALFORD - John Keith
November 2, 2020, beloved husband of Wende Adam Alford; loving father of Ann Alford, Scott (Julie) Alford and James (Jackie) Alford; dear grandfather of Sarah and Thomas Kittross, Mimi, Jack, Grace, Ben and Natalie Alford; brother of Gail Gundlah and Bryant Alford. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Buffalo. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.