ALFORD - John KeithNovember 2, 2020, beloved husband of Wende Adam Alford; loving father of Ann Alford, Scott (Julie) Alford and James (Jackie) Alford; dear grandfather of Sarah and Thomas Kittross, Mimi, Jack, Grace, Ben and Natalie Alford; brother of Gail Gundlah and Bryant Alford. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Buffalo. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com