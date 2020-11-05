Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Keith ALFORD
ALFORD - John Keith
November 2, 2020, beloved husband of Wende Adam Alford; loving father of Ann Alford, Scott (Julie) Alford and James (Jackie) Alford; dear grandfather of Sarah and Thomas Kittross, Mimi, Jack, Grace, Ben and Natalie Alford; brother of Gail Gundlah and Bryant Alford. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Buffalo. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.