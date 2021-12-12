KENNER - John G.
December 9, 2021, Beloved husband of 72 years to Irene (nee Zakrzewski); dear father of Althea (Paul) Schoenfeldt, Bruce (Betty), Christie (Dwayne) Ricker, and Darren (Jacqueline); loving grandpa of Audra, Kellie, Alissa, and Steven; cherished great-grandpa of Gavin, Kenner, Rainer and Huxlee; predeceased by sisters Dulcie and Rose Marie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Saturday 10 AM. Please assemble at church. John was a proud Navy Veteran, U.S. Customs Officer of over 20 years, and a very caring teacher for over 38 years. He loved carpentry and gardening. He was above all a loving family man. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY. Online condolences may be shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.