KENNY - John
March 24, 2022, age 71. Beloved husband of 50 years to Nancy (nee Boehler) Kenny; devoted father of Margaret (Anthony) Giancola; loving grandfather of Margaret Rose; dear brother of Thomas F. (Mary David) Kenny, Mary Jo (Francis O'Connor) Kenny, and the late Kathleen (late Robert) McPartland; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.). Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 9:30 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or the Just Buffalo Literary Center, 468 Washington St., #2, Buffalo, NY 14203. Mr. Kenny was a retired Teacher at St. Joseph Collegiate Institute and retired Adjunct Professor at Canisius College. Share condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.