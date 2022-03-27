Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John KENNY
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
KENNY - John
March 24, 2022, age 71. Beloved husband of 50 years to Nancy (nee Boehler) Kenny; devoted father of Margaret (Anthony) Giancola; loving grandfather of Margaret Rose; dear brother of Thomas F. (Mary David) Kenny, Mary Jo (Francis O'Connor) Kenny, and the late Kathleen (late Robert) McPartland; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.). Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 9:30 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or the Just Buffalo Literary Center, 468 Washington St., #2, Buffalo, NY 14203. Mr. Kenny was a retired Teacher at St. Joseph Collegiate Institute and retired Adjunct Professor at Canisius College. Share condolences on John's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.