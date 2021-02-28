Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John F. KICINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KICINSKI - John F.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest February 22, 2021, beloved husband of 61 years to Carol R. (nee Hoag) Kicinski; devoted father of Laurie (Bill) Nowadly, John N. (Dayna) Kicinski, Margaret (Paul) Mikolajek and the late Rebekah Kicinski; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Edward and Caroline Kicinski. No prior visitation. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. John was a member of the United Steel Workers Union. If desired, contributions may be made in John's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolence at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.