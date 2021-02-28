KICINSKI - John F.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest February 22, 2021, beloved husband of 61 years to Carol R. (nee Hoag) Kicinski; devoted father of Laurie (Bill) Nowadly, John N. (Dayna) Kicinski, Margaret (Paul) Mikolajek and the late Rebekah Kicinski; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Edward and Caroline Kicinski. No prior visitation. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. John was a member of the United Steel Workers Union. If desired, contributions may be made in John's memory to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolence at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.