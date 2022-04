KOTSIS - John G.June 24, 2021, of Buffalo, at age 70. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Patti) Kotsis; devoted father of George (Ellen), Nicholas and Joseph Kotsis; loving papa of Isla Kotsis. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (at West Ferry), Buffalo. Interment will be private. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com