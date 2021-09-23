KOZLOWSKI - John R., Jr.
September 20, 2021, age 75, beloved husband of Dianna J. (nee Weiss) Kozlowski; devoted father of John R. (Elizabeth) Kozlowski, III and Kathleen Kozlowski; loving grandfather of Michael (Mykala) Kozlowski, Brandon Kozlowski-Eleczko and Kaylie Birkmayr; great-grandfather of Adaline, Christian and Lillianna; dear brother of Barbara Bradshaw, Donald Kozlowski, Michael (Rebecca) Kozlowski, Gary Kozlowski and the late James Kozlowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Mr. Kozlowski served in the US Army from 1962-1966 and retired from Ford Motor Co. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.