My deepest sorrow for the loss of John who I knew since I was a young teenager! My memories were of his letters to Diane as she embraced them! It was long years of waiting but two hearts joined together as husband and wife. Our Aunts especially were anxiuous about his return and the Love they shared. It was a dream come true! Memories of parties together with laughter! We live by memories and that alone gives us the life we live each day! A Blessing to Cherish!

Shirley valent September 23, 2021