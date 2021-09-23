Menu
John R. KOZLOWSKI Jr.
KOZLOWSKI - John R., Jr.
September 20, 2021, age 75, beloved husband of Dianna J. (nee Weiss) Kozlowski; devoted father of John R. (Elizabeth) Kozlowski, III and Kathleen Kozlowski; loving grandfather of Michael (Mykala) Kozlowski, Brandon Kozlowski-Eleczko and Kaylie Birkmayr; great-grandfather of Adaline, Christian and Lillianna; dear brother of Barbara Bradshaw, Donald Kozlowski, Michael (Rebecca) Kozlowski, Gary Kozlowski and the late James Kozlowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Mr. Kozlowski served in the US Army from 1962-1966 and retired from Ford Motor Co. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.
Dianna and family, we are so sorry for the loss of John. We are sorry we couldn't make it but our thoughts were with you. May you be at peace. Love, Jane and Janet
Jane Grant and Janet Bayles
Family
October 2, 2021
Love Sean and Cailley
September 24, 2021
My deepest sorrow for the loss of John who I knew since I was a young teenager! My memories were of his letters to Diane as she embraced them! It was long years of waiting but two hearts joined together as husband and wife. Our Aunts especially were anxiuous about his return and the Love they shared. It was a dream come true! Memories of parties together with laughter! We live by memories and that alone gives us the life we live each day! A Blessing to Cherish!
Shirley valent
September 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss-Great memories when we hung out. Having John in history class, with Miss T. an the pranks we played .Take are. May the positive memories of your life together help in the grief prosess.
Cam
School
September 23, 2021
