KUBISTY - John J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of 63 years to Elaine (nee Jedrzejewski) Kubisty; devoted father of Lynnmarie (David) Janca and Francine (Patrick) Shea; cherished grandfather of David, Derek, and Dillon Janca and Christopher and Nicholas Shea; loving son of the late Walter and Frances Kubisty; dear brother of the late Walter (late Dolores) Kubisty. John is a graduate of SUNY at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy/Chemistry and Canisius College with a Master of Science Degree. He was Chief Narcotic Investigator of the Western Regional Office of the NYS Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement. John served as a Colonel in the US Army Reserve, assigned to the Pharmacy Surgeon General at the Pentagon. He was Department Head of Erie Community College Fire Science Department. John was a National Sharpshooter Pistol Champion of the United States Army. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Prayers will be held on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.