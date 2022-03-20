Menu
John J. KUBISTY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KUBISTY - John J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of 63 years to Elaine (nee Jedrzejewski) Kubisty; devoted father of Lynnmarie (David) Janca and Francine (Patrick) Shea; cherished grandfather of David, Derek, and Dillon Janca and Christopher and Nicholas Shea; loving son of the late Walter and Frances Kubisty; dear brother of the late Walter (late Dolores) Kubisty. John is a graduate of SUNY at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy/Chemistry and Canisius College with a Master of Science Degree. He was Chief Narcotic Investigator of the Western Regional Office of the NYS Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement. John served as a Colonel in the US Army Reserve, assigned to the Pharmacy Surgeon General at the Pentagon. He was Department Head of Erie Community College Fire Science Department. John was a National Sharpshooter Pistol Champion of the United States Army. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Prayers will be held on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
23
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Sending you our deepest sympathy and love.
Barbara & Bill Rose
Other
March 23, 2022
Extraordinary life...Sorry for your loss.
Brian Mandiak
March 23, 2022
My father knew Mr. Kubisty very well. He spoke so highly of him. His name came up many times in our home when I was growing up. They served together in the military and also in politics. God bless and keep him always. May you memories give you peace.
Susan Cybulski Nardozzi
Other
March 20, 2022
