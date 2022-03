KURASIEWICZ - John LeoAge 77, of North Tonawanda, Monday, (March 1, 2021) in Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Mr. Kurasiewicz was born in Denver, Colorado on December 25, 1943 to Michael and Charlotte (Boniowski) Kurasiewicz. John is survived by his cousins, and many friends. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced this summer. Complete obituary will be on Wattengel.com