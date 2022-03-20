KUSK - John W. "Big Kat"
Of Alden, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, peacefully in his home of natural causes. The Big Kat was 72 years old and the son of the late Elizabeth Kusk (formerly Prozeralik) and Walter Kusk. John was born on Saturday, October 8, 1949, in Mountain Top, PA. As a kid, John loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman but not much of a gatherer. John graduated from Wyoming Seminary, where he excelled in football and continued to play by taking his talents to Niagara University and playing in an era where concussions weren't even frowned upon. After college, John went to work for his uncle, John Prozeralik, at his many businesses. John really carved out his niche at John's Flaming Hearth, where he worked as a chef, until it closed in early 2006. John then worked at Frank's Grill in Lancaster, NY, right up until his passing. John continued to enjoy hunting and fishing his entire life, with his last big trip coming in 2018 to sunny Pelican, AK, pulling up plywood (Halibut) 400 feet off the ocean floor. The Big Kat also enjoyed golfing and donating the GDP of Kosovo in various casinos across the continental United States. He was also an avid New York Yankees fan. John's biggest joy came in the form of spending time and sharing stories with his two grandchildren, Madeline and Michael Orsi. John is survived by his daughter, Amy (Michael) Orsi; son, Brian Kusk; sister, Linda (Mike) McMahon; aunt, Bernie Yencha and nieces, Heather Sisolak, Tiffany Day and Autumn Sisolak. A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future with details to follow. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.