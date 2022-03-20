Menu
John W. "Big Kat" KUSK
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
KUSK - John W. "Big Kat"
Of Alden, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, peacefully in his home of natural causes. The Big Kat was 72 years old and the son of the late Elizabeth Kusk (formerly Prozeralik) and Walter Kusk. John was born on Saturday, October 8, 1949, in Mountain Top, PA. As a kid, John loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman but not much of a gatherer. John graduated from Wyoming Seminary, where he excelled in football and continued to play by taking his talents to Niagara University and playing in an era where concussions weren't even frowned upon. After college, John went to work for his uncle, John Prozeralik, at his many businesses. John really carved out his niche at John's Flaming Hearth, where he worked as a chef, until it closed in early 2006. John then worked at Frank's Grill in Lancaster, NY, right up until his passing. John continued to enjoy hunting and fishing his entire life, with his last big trip coming in 2018 to sunny Pelican, AK, pulling up plywood (Halibut) 400 feet off the ocean floor. The Big Kat also enjoyed golfing and donating the GDP of Kosovo in various casinos across the continental United States. He was also an avid New York Yankees fan. John's biggest joy came in the form of spending time and sharing stories with his two grandchildren, Madeline and Michael Orsi. John is survived by his daughter, Amy (Michael) Orsi; son, Brian Kusk; sister, Linda (Mike) McMahon; aunt, Bernie Yencha and nieces, Heather Sisolak, Tiffany Day and Autumn Sisolak. A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future with details to follow. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heaven has gained a GREAT guy who Im proud to have had him as a friend and mentor. I know he is now the number one chef up there with a ton of stories to share. I will carry his memory on with the many recipes Big John has shared with me over the last 30 years. If anyone ever wants Papa Walts of Johns kielbasa we proudly stuff and smoke it at JDs Smokin Grill n Bar in Hinsdale NY. We even use his Dad’s sausage stuffer to this day. God bless to everyone . Joe & Dinah Grimaldi
Joe Grimaldi
Friend
March 22, 2022
I always enjoyed visiting with John and especially when we got to go deer hunting together. Will miss his stories and friendship. Many thoughts and prayers for the Kusk family.
Chris Derwin
Friend
March 21, 2022
John was a lifelong friend to me and my entire family. His love of life and people was infectious. He was generous, compassionate, funny, hard driven, talented and a true friend. Above everything he loved his family. A conversation never went by without him mentioning every family member. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed making others happy which came through in his love for cooking and storytelling. He had a way with words that was a gift. It was hard to explain unless you knew him, but this added to his zeal for life. You would be laughing and learning as John told you a story. My heartfelt condolences to his sister Linda, his children, Amy (Mike) and Brian and his grandchildren, all who he deeply cherished and loved. Also, my condolences to his entire family and all who knew him. He truly did make the world a better place and will be deeply missed. Marcia Derwin
Marcia Derwin
Friend
March 21, 2022
Sincere Condolences to Amy, Brian, Linda, and the rest of the family. I was so sad to hear of John's passing. He was a lifelong family friend and I really, really enjoyed his visits when he was able to stop back in Mountaintop. To me he was almost larger than life. He was one of the last ties back to my mother, father, grandmother, and grandfather. I almost feel that a final piece of them passed away with John, as he had many memories and stories of all of them (which he told in only a way that John could). He will be sadly missed. RIP John.
Bob Derwin
Friend
March 19, 2022
