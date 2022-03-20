John was a lifelong friend to me and my entire family. His love of life and people was infectious. He was generous, compassionate, funny, hard driven, talented and a true friend. Above everything he loved his family. A conversation never went by without him mentioning every family member. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed making others happy which came through in his love for cooking and storytelling. He had a way with words that was a gift. It was hard to explain unless you knew him, but this added to his zeal for life. You would be laughing and learning as John told you a story. My heartfelt condolences to his sister Linda, his children, Amy (Mike) and Brian and his grandchildren, all who he deeply cherished and loved. Also, my condolences to his entire family and all who knew him. He truly did make the world a better place and will be deeply missed. Marcia Derwin

Marcia Derwin Friend March 21, 2022