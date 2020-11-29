DiPALMA - John L.

January 13, 1934 - November 24, 2020. Of Tuscon, AZ, originally from Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Linda DiPalma (nee Coleman) and the late Dominica (Mickey) DiPalma (nee Pangallo); dearest father of John (Cheryl), David (Janet), Daniel, James, and the late Diana L. (Chris) Catuzza; grandfather of Cindy, Jennifer, Kristine, Tammy, James Jr., Jason, Jessica, Justin, Britney, and Joseph; also survived by many great-grandchildren. A memorial will be planned for a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.