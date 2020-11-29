Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John L. DiPALMA
DiPALMA - John L.
January 13, 1934 - November 24, 2020. Of Tuscon, AZ, originally from Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Linda DiPalma (nee Coleman) and the late Dominica (Mickey) DiPalma (nee Pangallo); dearest father of John (Cheryl), David (Janet), Daniel, James, and the late Diana L. (Chris) Catuzza; grandfather of Cindy, Jennifer, Kristine, Tammy, James Jr., Jason, Jessica, Justin, Britney, and Joseph; also survived by many great-grandchildren. A memorial will be planned for a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.