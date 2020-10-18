Menu
John LaMACCHIA Jr.
LaMACCHIA - John Jr.
Of Depew, NY, October 10, 2020. Husband of Laurie (Holcomb) LaMacchia; dearest father of Lindsay (Nicholas) Kless, Leah (Jason) Kurtowicz and Jordan (Amanda) LaMacchia; grandfather of Nicky, Kylie, Laurel and Logan; son of the late John Sr. and Dolores (Augugliaro) LaMacchia; brother of Sharon LaMacchia, Jonine (Patrick) Bowden, and the late Antoinette LaMacchia; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
