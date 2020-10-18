LaMACCHIA - John Jr.
Of Depew, NY, October 10, 2020. Husband of Laurie (Holcomb) LaMacchia; dearest father of Lindsay (Nicholas) Kless, Leah (Jason) Kurtowicz and Jordan (Amanda) LaMacchia; grandfather of Nicky, Kylie, Laurel and Logan; son of the late John Sr. and Dolores (Augugliaro) LaMacchia; brother of Sharon LaMacchia, Jonine (Patrick) Bowden, and the late Antoinette LaMacchia; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
