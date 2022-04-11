LAMONTE - John
April 9, 2022. Beloved husband of Frances L. (McGinty); loving father of John Francis (Julie) and Scott C. (Mark Stainbrook) LaMonte; adored grandfather of Ella Francesca Vasoli LaMonte; son of the late Jack D. and Carmella LaMonte; dear brother of Christine (Leonard) Williams, Francis P. and the late Michael (Dorothy) and the late Angelo (Gemma) LaMonte; survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, at 11 AM, at St. Timothy's R.C. Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2022.