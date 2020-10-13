Menu
John "Jack" LOW Jr.
LOW - John, Jr. "Jack"
Passed away on October 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Laura (Jerard) Low, dear father of Jackie (Corey) Krug and Matt (Jen) Low; loving grandfather of Camden and Hunter Krug, Abigale and Thomas Low; son of the late John Sr. and Ellen (Bennett) Low; brother of Judy (late Robert "Hopper") Rush, Maryann (Bill) Emhof, Ann Sullivan, Ellen (Tom) Reid, late James E. Low and the late Lynn M. Low; brother-in-law of John (Mary Creede) Jerard and James (Dawn) Jerard. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time, we ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at St. Teresa's Church at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers are gratefully declined. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
